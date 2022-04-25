Parents can get free child safety seat after attending class

Safe Kids Pima County is partnering with Tucson Medical Center, the Tucson Police Department and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to host a car seat giveaway event for parents and caregivers to help ensure children are riding as safe as possible.

This event will be Saturday, May 7.

In order to receive a car seat, parents must attend a one-hour class. They can register at www.tmcaz.com/events/carseatgiveaway. There are several different class times to choose from.

Only one car seat per registrant. Children will not be permitted to the class.

“Most parents know that all kids under 4-foot-9 are safest in a car seat or booster seat, yet there are lots of situations when families decide to take a risk and unbuckle or not use a car seat/booster seat,” said Jessica Mitchell, Safe Kids Pima County coordinator. “Like when heading down the road for a quick errand. Or when picking up the kids from school or soccer practice and another child needs a ride (even though there may not be enough room or car seats to safely take them). Or when trying to calm a crying baby by taking off her jacket. Parents make these types of decisions every day, but they don’t always realize how costly these choices can be.”

Vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death and injury for American children and correctly used child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71%. Unfortunately, almost 60% of car seats are not used or installed correctly.

For those who can’t attend the event, Safe Kids Pima County recommends the Ultimate Car Seat Guide to help families learn about properly using a car seat.

The website is at ucsg.safekids.org

The Ultimate Car Seat Guide is a website available in English and Spanish that makes car seat buying, installing, fitting and changing from one seat to another easier for parents and caregivers to understand.

The guide, developed with support from Chevrolet, also offers best practices and expert advice covering all stages of a child’s development, from the first car seat until the child is ready for the seat belt alone.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

