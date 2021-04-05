Parents, guardians can attend 1-hour class, get a free car safety seat

Safe Kids Pima County is partnering with Tucson Medical Center, the Tucson Police Department and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to host a car safety seat giveaway event for parents and caregivers to help ensure children are riding as safe as possible.
This event will be held on April 24.
In order to receive a car seat, parents must attend a one-hour class. They can register at www.tmcaz.com/events/car-seat-giveaway-event. Only one car seat per registrant will be available, and children will not be permitted to attend the class.
The classes will be held at the police department station at 1310 W. Miracle Mile.
Safe Kids reports that 34% of child victims in fatal motor vehicle crashes were totally unrestrained, according to 2020 data from the Arizona Child Fatality Review Team Annual Report.
“We need to remind the community that it is critical for babies, toddlers and children to be in a car seat or booster seat, and later a seat belt, any time they are in a vehicle,” said Safe Kids Pima County coordinator, Jessica Mitchell. “And it is essential that they are properly restrained in the right kind of car seat or booster that is correctly installed — and correctly used each and every time.”
Child restraint systems, when used properly, decrease the risk of fatal injury by 71% among infants, 54% among toddlers and 45% among children ages 4 to 8 years, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Many car seats are not being used correctly. Common errors include a loose or twisted harness, using both the seat belt and LATCH system to secure a car seat, failing to use the tether and being unaware of the risks of using a second-hand car seat or booster.