Paris Chacon is the owner of Affordable Paralegal Solutions, LLC. She provides family law, estate planning, probate and business formation services. Paris has made a measurable impact on the community over the last 10 years as a selfless, passionate advocate for individuals needing access to the legal system. She thrives on empowering others to advocate for themselves in legal matters through educating and informing. She also enjoys giving back by volunteering with Southern Arizona Legal Aid. Paris is a native Tucsonan and proud graduate of Flowing Wells Uni fied School District. In her spare time, she loves spending time with her family.
