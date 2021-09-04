Park to close during work on Tucson's A-mountain

The park at the top of Sentinel Peak will close later this month as crews make repairs to the iconic 'A' that overlooks downtown Tucson.
The closure of the park is set to be from Sept. 13 to Sept. 27, the city said in a news release.
Vehicles, bicycles or pedestrians will not be allowed past the park's lower parking lot during the closure.
The park is expected to reopen on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The park also will have new operating hours beginning that day. The new hours are:
- Open sunrise to sunset
- Vehicle Access Monday: no vehicle access
- Tuesday-Thursday: 2 p.m.-sunset
- Friday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-sunset