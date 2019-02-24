Arizona welcomed about 350 donors to a pre-game reception to formally open the indoor Cole and Jeanne Davis Sports Center, the sort of pre-game festivity likely to be held there often for football and other sports.
“This is a piece of the puzzle that we needed here at Arizona that will be used before basketball or any McKale events as well,” UA athletic director Dave Heeke said.
Of course, that’s not the only way the $16.5 million facility will be used.
The primary purpose is for football, allowing the Wildcats to practice at a scheduled time regardless of whether late-summer monsoon storms hit or other weather adversity arrives throughout the year. Heeke said 10 UA football practices were affected by monsoon weather last season alone, a fact UA football coach Kevin Sumlin has reminded him of.
“From an efficiency standpoint, this allows them to practice whenever they’re scheduled to, and move on with their day,” Heeke said.
But Heeke said all of the school’s 21 programs will use the facility, whether it be soccer players avoiding a storm, track athletes running sprints or baseball and softball players working on drills.
“Most of our student-athletes will touch this in one form or another,” Heeke said.