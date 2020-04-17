Past lessons help today

My mother, who is in her mid-70’s, has been saying to us often, these recent weeks, that even having grown up through the chaos and aftermath of the Korean War, she could never have imagined our current worldwide lockdown. While she has had her weekly routine of seeing her friends and volunteer work interrupted, she’s now learning how to sew face masks, and with what she’s been harvesting from the backyard garden, she’s been remembering ways her own mother used to cook things during wartime scarcity. I took this photo as she took time to attend, via Zoom, her congregation meeting, sitting at our dining table which has become her sewing center. My wife, who works in a hospital, has been helping her. I am so grateful they get along so well, especially with this lockdown.
