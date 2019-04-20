In 1975, Rincon High School outfielder Pat Benites hit a Tucson-high .455, becoming an all-city selection for the first of two seasons. He went on to play at Pima College and NAIA power Emporia State with a group of other Tucson ballplayers.
Benites was part of a rich era of high school baseball in Tucson, a contemporary of future Arizona Wildcat standouts Scott Stanley and Jeff Morris of Catalina, Palo Verde’s Clark Crist, as well and future major-leaguers Tom Wiedenbauer and John Butcher of Sahuaro.
Benites later became the head baseball coach at Pueblo High School, and ultimately a Tucson firefighter.
Sadly, Benites died early this month. He was 61. But he left a strong legacy, in sports and in the community.
His daughter, Polly, married former Catalina Foothills football standout Elliott Mayfield, the son of Palo Verde state championship football coach Todd Mayfield, whose father, Ollie Mayfield, became an iconic football coach at Tucson High, winning back-to-back state championships in 1970 and 1971.
Polly and Elliott Mayfield last year welcomed a baby girl into their family. They named her Ollie. That would make any grandpa proud.