Patrick Robles, Pima County
By the community, of the community, for the community 20-year-old Patrick Robles is actively advocating and fighting for the community that built him. A Junior at the University of Arizona, Patrick is a first-gen college student majoring in public management & policy with a minor in pre-law. Born and raised in the Southside of Tucson, Arizona to a family that loves and supports him, Patrick is a proud product of the Sunnyside Unified School District where he got his start in community activism and public education advocacy, his efforts still impact the SUSD community to this day.
After graduating high school in 2019, he became the youngest staffer for then Pima County Supervisor Ramón Valadez where he helped lead the office in constituent services. Additionally, Patrick joined the Sunnyside Foundation Board as the youngest board member in foundation history where he has taken on an active role in raising thousands of dollars and increasing community support for Southside students and families. Currently, Patrick is the youngest member of the Pima County Attorney’s Office Senior Leadership team where he serves in the role of Community Outreach Coordinator actively engaging underserved communities in substantial criminal justice reform efforts through community building.