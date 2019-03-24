Former Arizona Wildcat and longtime Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski officially announced his retirement from the NFL Sunday afternoon after nine seasons in the league.
Gronkowski won three Super Bowls and became a five-time Pro Bowl player after being drafted No. 42 overall in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.
Also known as "Gronk," the ex-Arizona standout finished his NFL career with 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns and leads tight ends for most receiving yards and catches in Super Bowl history.
The NFL and Patriots community sent their well-wishes to Gronkowski via Twitter, here's who they are.