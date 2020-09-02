Paul Ekengren

This Eagle Scout picture of Paul was taken two years before his death at the Battle of the Bulge near Bastogne, Belgium, on Dec. 26, 1944, for which he received the Bronze Star for bravery. He was a student at Northeastern University when he was drafted toward the end of the war. Ironically, he was shipped to England as an engineer, a relatively safe assignment at the time, but when the Germans pushed through Belgium that winter his troopship was diverted to northern France and there he died. His parents and his sister were devastated as he was their only son and brother. Christmas was never the same and none of them saw the world the same after that horrible moment in December 1944. Rest in Peace, soldier, son, brother.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
