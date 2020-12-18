Paul Mendoza is Co-Founder of Vib'n. For the last 4 years, his purpose has been to help our community by providing education to our youth and local businesses. He has worked with organizations like Local First AZ, Nogales Community Development, YWCA, Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and The Santa Cruz County Superintendent's Office among many other organizations that, he says, have given him valuable knowledge in return. As a kid who grew up on the border with a very hard-working family, he is humbled to make empowering others his life's work. From Vib'n Certified Youth Camp, where kids cultivate skills that will empower them into their future, to workshops created exclusively for our local business community's needs, he feels there is nothing more gratifying than seeing participants start believing in themselves. His advice to Tucson: Keep V ib'n!
