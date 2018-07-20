Robinson went to the UA for track, not football, after leaving Eastern Arizona Junior College. But, when his track scholarship ended, Robinson turned to football out of necessity and the decision resulted in national fame. After Robinson completed his lone season at the UA, finishing as the Wildcats’ No. 2 back in 1967, the Cincinnati Bengals surprisingly drafted him in the third round. The young back repaid their faith, becoming the 1968 AFL Rookie of the Year and finishing second in MVP voting after breaking the 1,000-yard mark. While Robinson never reached the same level during his professional career, he finished his seven-year AFL/NFL career with 3,559 yards of total offense.