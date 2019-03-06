Upon announcing the signings of Mannion, Green, Koloko and Armstrong last November — Nnaji gave a nonbinding oral commitment — UA coach Sean Miller credited his staff’s efforts.
“I would say that we’ve worked seven days a week, oftentimes 20 hours (a day),” Miller said, “we have assistant coaches Danny Peters, Justin Gainey, Mark Phelps, that at times slept in the office, worked around the clock, traveled internationally, coast-to-coast, to make that happen.”
While the UA staff’s domestic travel is always frequent, the Star filed a public-records request for international travel involving Miller and Phelps since March 1, 2018, and for Peters and Gainey since they were hired last spring.
After nearly three months, UA provided records documenting three international trips: Phelps and Peters split up watching the FIBA Americas U18 championship in St. Catherine’s, Ontario, last June, while Phelps also traveled to South America from June 29-July 6 for the U17 FIBA World Cup in Rosario and Santa Fe, Argentina.
Among the UA targets on hand in the U18 event were five-star guard Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who eventually signed with Villanova, and Hurt, who remains uncommitted. In Argentina, one of UA’s top 2020 targets, five-star guard Jalen Green of Fresno, California, became the MVP of the U17 World Cup.
Arizona did sign an international player last April, wing Omar Thielemans of Belgium, but there were no records of staff travel to Europe since March 1, 2018. Thielemans left the team in October and is now redshirting at Milwaukee.