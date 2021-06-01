Tags
Paul McCartney's company still pays taxes on the sprawling ranch he shared with his wife Linda on Tucson's far-east side.
Experts are tracking an unprecedented outbreak of blooms in strange locations on saguaros across Southern Arizona. Environmental stresses could be to blame.
Even an average monsoon would look impressive next to 2020's 1.62 inches of rain. There are still many uncertainties surrounding what to expect from Arizona's 2021 monsoon season.
The lawyer for two Tucson-area siblings accused of rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 says his clients’ “vulnerabilities” shaped their actions.
The rally showcases the wide variety of women-owned mobile food businesses in Tucson.
The Nogales Police Department says the scene has been secured and there is no danger to the public.
Dear Amy: My boyfriend and I have been together for over two years. I was previously married for 14 years to an abusive man.
Tucson is considering amending its code to allow for accessory dwelling units, or casitas, to serve as living spaces. The city's code currently prohibits the structures from being dwelling units.
Relax by the resort pool, play a round of golf, surround yourself with local art or nature and find tons of activities at these hotels and resorts in Tucson and Southern Arizona.
Seven members of Arizona’s congressional delegation have vowed to fight this latest Air Force plan to start retiring the A-10 Thunderbolt II jets.
