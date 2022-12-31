Tags
Ramon Antonio Monreal-Rodriguez, 36, of Vail admitted to smuggling drugs and accepting bribes.
Tuesday's ruling by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson is a fraction of the nearly $700K sought in fees and sanctions against the failed candidate for Arizona governor.
For Star subscribers: Twenty flavors of macarons along with gelato, croissants, napoleons, tarts, coffee and tea will be available at the new shop.
Attorneys in a new court filing say Lake's legal challenge was "frivolous" and that her team knew before the trial started they could not prove their case.
From strolling through the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and the Winterhaven Festival of Lights to eating dinner at The Coronet or Panda House, here's a list of places offering things to do and eat on Christmas Day in the Tucson area.
For Star subscribers: The 1970s Catalina Foothills home was designed by famed Tucson architect Judith Chafee and received many accolades over the decades.
On Nov. 10, the jury returned a 19-count indictment against 10 alleged members of a Tucson-area drug trafficking organization.
Tucson is readying to replace its fleet with electric vehicles, a task that furthers the city's environmental goals and could result in long-term cost savings.
On Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a mobile home resort to check the welfare of the couple.
Luria and his wife Donna Nordin had one of Tucson's most famous restaurants, but his legacy lies in what he did outside the restaurant industry.
