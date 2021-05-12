Tags
Oro Valley annexed the 80-acre Westward Look resort, with plans to expand it and develop residential, retail and office space in the area.
The new pay structure is a renegotiation of a contract extension that was agreed to in the days before the NCAA Tournament began in March.
PHOENIX — Senate Republican leaders are setting the stage for a new legal fight with Maricopa County.
With space for more than 1,200 delivery vans and employee parking for nearly 500, the facility could be suitable for major retailers.
If people are reluctant to help out our economy and fellow man by receiving their covid-19 vaccine, I favor the idea of only offering the next…
The newly opened Old Pueblo Cellars on Tucson's northwest side offers private tastings of six varieties of wine grown in a vineyard just steps from the tasting room. Owner Roger Pelton says it's the only tasting room and vineyard open to the public in Tucson.
Arizona typically leads the nation in the number of rattlesnake bites per capita, and last year, Pima County recorded 100 of them, more than any other county in the state.
PHOENIX — A group of largely unidentified individuals is asking the Arizona Supreme Court to void the 2018 and 2020 election returns, ranging …
The differences between Arizona's Medical Marijuana Program and the newer recreational marijuana program passed in 2020 including certification requirements and amount and types of purchases.
Five partners are proposing to build a commercial breeding facility for boxers, corgis, English bulldogs and exotic cats on a site southeast of Tucson.
