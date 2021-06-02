Tags
Paul McCartney's company still pays taxes on the sprawling ranch he shared with his wife Linda on Tucson's far-east side.
The lawyer for two Tucson-area siblings accused of rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 says his clients’ “vulnerabilities” shaped their actions.
Experts are tracking an unprecedented outbreak of blooms in strange locations on saguaros across Southern Arizona. Environmental stresses could be to blame.
A historic, creek-side farm once targeted for residential development will be preserved instead as an agricultural and ecological oasis 40 mil…
Dear Amy: My boyfriend and I have been together for over two years. I was previously married for 14 years to an abusive man.
Seven members of Arizona’s congressional delegation have vowed to fight this latest Air Force plan to start retiring the A-10 Thunderbolt II jets.
Tucson Electric Power says it has enough spare power to weather demand peaks, but customers can help by shifting usage away from peak periods.
Relax by the resort pool, play a round of golf, surround yourself with local art or nature and find tons of activities at these hotels and resorts in Tucson and Southern Arizona.
But some Tucson-area water providers say they can survive a major shortage without having to return to heavy pumping because they have bought more Central Arizona Project water than they use in a year.
In the West, the longstanding tradition is that when you don’t have enough water to serve your city or state, you take it from somewhere else.
