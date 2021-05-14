Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Current Subscriber?
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog in Subscribe
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
PHOENIX — Senate Republican leaders are setting the stage for a new legal fight with Maricopa County.
Oro Valley annexed the 80-acre Westward Look resort, with plans to expand it and develop residential, retail and office space in the area.
Harambe Café on Tucson, Arizona's east side will reopen this week offering a gathering space for BYOB medical and recreational marijuana customers with cafe drinks and baked goods.
With space for more than 1,200 delivery vans and employee parking for nearly 500, the facility could be suitable for major retailers.
If people are reluctant to help out our economy and fellow man by receiving their covid-19 vaccine, I favor the idea of only offering the next…
Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm in Oracle, will host open farm days starting in May when the lavender starts to bloom in Arizona. Other events include a retreat, fairy festival, workshops and special dinners.
Arizona typically leads the nation in the number of rattlesnake bites per capita, and last year, Pima County recorded 100 of them, more than any other county in the state.
PHOENIX — A group of largely unidentified individuals is asking the Arizona Supreme Court to void the 2018 and 2020 election returns, ranging …
Five partners are proposing to build a commercial breeding facility for boxers, corgis, English bulldogs and exotic cats on a site southeast of Tucson.
Maurice Diaz-Casales, 18, is a suspect in the May 1 shooting death of David Scott Anderson, police said.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.