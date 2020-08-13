You are the owner of this article.
Pearl Harbor Survivor

Applicant must have been on station as a member of the United States Armed Forces on December 7, 1941, during the hours of 7:55 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. Hawaii time at Pearl Harbor, the island of Oahu or offshore at a distance not exceeding three miles, have received an honorable discharge and provide form 02-25, Part II from the Arizona Department of Veterans' Services (ADVS). Supports veterans services.

