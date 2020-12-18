Pedro De Velasco is a husband and a father of two daughters. He is also an immigrant advocate and an immigrant himself. He studied law in Mexico, where he began his social work with migrant communities. He was later appointed State Coordinator of the 'Paisano' Program in Coahuila , Mexico, a program responsible for supporting and informing Mexicans and Mexican Americans about their rights and obligations upon returning or visiting Mexico.
He moved to Tucson in 2013 to work with the immigrant community in Southern Arizona at the Consulate of Mexico in Tucson, where he was head of Consular Protection and Legal Affairs. His role was to protect the rights and well-being of Mexican nationals abroad, which allowed him to know first-hand the needs of our migrants and immigrant community. His work in benefit of his community, regardless of national origin or background, led him to become a community organizer with Chicanos Por La Causa in 2020, convinced of the importance and contributions of immigrants to our plural community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!