History: A mix of good, passing and excellent scores until mid-2017. Since then, 4 out of 8 inspections had negative findings, including a needs improvement rating June 6 and a failed follow-up inspection June 17.
What the inspector saw: Ham, cheese and cabbage stored at unsafe temperatures; clean utensils stored in dirty containers; multiple foods had no use-by dates; rust in ice machine; wiping cloths not properly sanitized.
Follow-up: Passed a second follow-up inspection June 27.
Comments: Could not be reached for comment. A business phone number listed on yellowpages.com was not in service.