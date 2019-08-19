FILE - In this April 21, 2018, file photo, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons acknowledges the crowd before the Blue-White spring college football game in State College, Pa. Last year, Parsons put together the greatest freshman season for a linebacker in Penn State’s long history. He says he learned that earning a starting spot takes more than making a bunch of tackles.

2018 record: 9-4, 6-3 Big Ten

Coach: James Franklin (sixth year)

Sked or alive? The Nittany Lions should start 5-0. Then things get a little bumpy. Starting Oct. 12, Penn State has four road contests in a six-game span. They include trips to Iowa, Michigan State and Ohio State. The Nittany Lions lost to the Spartans and Buckeyes at home last year, albeit by a combined five points.

Why they’re here: Penn State has to break in a new QB after the departure of three-year starter Trace McSorley and projected successor Tommy Stevens. Overall, the offense is green. But the defense is stacked. Yetur Gross-Matos and Robert Windsor combined for 15.5 sacks last year. It might look a little different, but PSU remains a contender in the Big Ten East.