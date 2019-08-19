2018 record: 9-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Coach: James Franklin (sixth year)
Sked or alive? The Nittany Lions should start 5-0. Then things get a little bumpy. Starting Oct. 12, Penn State has four road contests in a six-game span. They include trips to Iowa, Michigan State and Ohio State. The Nittany Lions lost to the Spartans and Buckeyes at home last year, albeit by a combined five points.
Why they’re here: Penn State has to break in a new QB after the departure of three-year starter Trace McSorley and projected successor Tommy Stevens. Overall, the offense is green. But the defense is stacked. Yetur Gross-Matos and Robert Windsor combined for 15.5 sacks last year. It might look a little different, but PSU remains a contender in the Big Ten East.