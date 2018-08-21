2017 record: 11-2, 7-2 Big Ten
Coach: James Franklin (fifth year)
Sked or alive? The schedule breaks well for the Nittany Lions, who get Ohio State, Michigan State and Wisconsin at home. They also get a bye between OSU (Sept. 29) and MSU (Oct. 13). The toughest stretch might be in early November, when Penn State visits Michigan before hosting Wisconsin the following week.
Why they’re here: The Nittany Lions lost star RB Saquon Barkley. Veteran QB Trace McSorley is back, however, along with four-fifths of the offensive line. The defense needs to be rebuilt, but there’s no shortage of talent. Is Penn State a notch below Wisconsin and Ohio State? Maybe. But not by much.