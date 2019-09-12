Where: 12775 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail
What to expect: Cienega dropped its first game of the season last week, and it gets worse with Centennial coming to town. Both teams have one loss coming into the contest, but the Coyotes fell to national powerhouse Mater Dei from Santa Ana, California. Mater Dei is ranked as the third-best team in the nation, per MaxPreps.com. Despite the loss, the Coyotes are still arguably the best team in state. Cienega quarterback Daniel Montana completed 11 of 16 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Sunnyslope, and has been one of the bright spots for the Bobcats this season. Cienega plays tough defense, but can the secondary contain 6-foot-3-inch UA commit Dyelan Miller? We expect Miller — and the Coyotes — to win on the road. Let’s call it 42-21.