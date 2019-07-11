For Hal Pastner, the Peach Jam might seen a little small. High profile, but small.
As the finals of the Nike EYBL circuit, the Peach Jam has only 24 teams. Pastner’s Las Vegas Classic event, featuring mostly Nike teams, included 1,229 teams a year ago.
“That’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Pastner said.
This week, the father of former UA assistant coach and current Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner is just a fan at Peach Jam, rooting for the Houston Hoops club he founded.
Hal Pastner said he sold the Bigfoot Hoops company that ran the Las Vegas Classic, though he said it wasn’t related to the NCAA rule changes that will no longer allow coaches to watch late-July club events such as the Las Vegas Classic.
“They’re still gonna be there,” Pastner said. “People love them. Kids love to play in tournaments.”