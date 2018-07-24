How would you like this job title on your resumé: Perversion investigator?
Keith E. Edwards was retired when he was named special consultant to investigate the prisons, so he probably wasn't worried about his resumé. What might be surprising is that several people wanted the job.
From the Arizona Daily Star, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 1968:
At State Penitentiary
Perversion Investigator Named
Keith E. Edwards, a career corrections official now retired at Sun City, was appointed yesterday as special consultant to probe reports that sexual perversion is rampant at Arizona State Prison.
State Dept. of Corrections Director Allen Cook announced the appointment of Edwards, a choice over "quite a number of men who wanted the job."
"I knew him and I knew what he could do," said Cook, himself an Arizona retiree from the corrections field after 30 years before heading the newly created department in June.
Edwards will be paid $50 a day to investigate complaints from inmates, ex-convicts and their relatives that some guards have forced or allowed prisoners to engage in homosexual and other irregular activity, Cook said.
The special consultant has spent more than 49 years in penal systems, both federal and state, in Oregon, Washington, California.
Before retiring in 1965, Edwards conducted prison investigations for the California Dept. of Corrections.
The investigation will include interviewing a number of officials in and out of the prison and inmates themselves. When the probe is finished, Cook said, a report will be sent to Gov. Jack Williams and Cochise County Superior Court Judge Lloyd C. Helm. At that time the contents will be released to the public.
Asked how long the probe will take, Cook said, "I have no idea, but we're going to get the answers. It might be two weeks, or it might be four weeks. I don't know."
He said that Warden Frank Eyman has pledged "100 per cent" cooperation. "He wants the answers just as much as we do."
Judge Helm requested the investigation after a 21-year-old inmate's lawyer told of alleged homosexuality at the prison while the judge was visiting in Pima County Superior Court on June 25.