Adopted: Rudyard and Gabanna from Paws Patrol Cats; Grayson from The Animal League of Green Valley.

Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 1:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare

Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details, visit pima.gov/foster.

Simon

ID No. A817047

Age: 1½ years

Story: Simon is the sweetest boy who is sure to charm you with his playful, friendly personality. This handsome young man came to us with some bladder issues, so he could really use a foster or pre-adopter who can keep an eye on him and make sure everything's working properly!

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Silco

ID No.: A768727

Age: 3 years

Story: Silco has been bounced around quite a bit in his short life so far at no fault of his own, and we're hoping to find the perfect match this time around! Silco is an affectionate, energetic dog who adores toys, people, water, and of course, treats. He is beloved by staff and volunteers at PACC.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Faith

ID No.: A678375

Age: 4 years

Story: Beautiful Faith has been at PACC for four months now and is ready to head home for some good cuddles! Faith is easy to walk and handle. Her former owner said she was housebroken and loved to sleep on the bed at night and hog the pillow. Faith has previously lived with dogs but would like to meet any potential roommates before heading home.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Garlic Bread

Age: 2 years

Story: This delectable wheat product is masquerading as a fluffy cat! Garlic Bread came to us as a kitten, and was adopted, but recently came back to the shelter through no fault of his own. He is curious, sweet, and a little naughty (he wants very badly to walk in the garden, and he should not do that!) We’re pretty sure he could learn to wear a harness and walk on a leash, which might satisfy his cravings for adventure. If you need a little gluten-free bread in your life, meet this gorgeous kitty-loaf! Fill out adoption application at https://www.shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/HERM/Cat.

Fee: $80

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Meet: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Florent

Age: 5 years

Story: Florent came to us when her human went into a nursing home. She had been part of a hoarding case, and so it took her a bit to settle in and get used to the goings on of our shelter. One thing she learned straight away was that the “cat walks” would let her meander the shelter (and whatever room she was in) and watch what everyone was doing. She is playful and sweet, but still likes to be up high. We think she’ll settle in great when she meets her person! Come meet this girl and see if she doesn’t steal your heart. Fill out an adoption application at https://www.shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/HERM/Cat.

Fee: $80

Pixie

Age: 4 years

Story: Pixie was adopted a few years ago and thought she found her forever home. Then her mom started not feeling well and was unable to keep her. Now Pixie is back at Paws Patrol. It's been a big change in her feline life and she’s being a good girl. As you can see from her photo, she’s a bit of a chonk! A little extra play time would help but please don't forget to give her a few treats because this lady loves her treats! Pixie is a friendly girl with lots of personality. She’s smart too and even knows a few tricks. She enjoys attention and being pet. Some kitties are lap cats but Pixie prefers to sit close to you and will follow you from room to room. Here's the best part — no training required. Her kitty etiquette would make Miss Manners proud. Think Pixie is your match? Find out and contact Paws Patrol to meet this lovely kitty!

Fee: $75. Adoption prices: all cats are $75. Adoption qualifications required. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org

Meet: Call for an appointment

Ringo

Age: 1 year

Story: Ringo was just a kid living on the streets of Tucson when a friend of felines coaxed him into a trap with some delicious food. Ringo was brought to Paws Patrol to begin a new life as a domesticated kitty. He’s still a little bit shy and just needs a little time to be sure of his surroundings. He is a very handsome boy with a sleek black coat and sweet and shining eyes of green. Want to know a secret? Ringo loves cats, we mean love them! He really needs a cat or two to play with and help him through his shyness. I bet your kitty would love the guy too!

Fee: $75. Adoption prices: all cats are $75. Adoption qualifications required. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Butters

Age: 4 months

Story: Butters is a Dachshund mix. He is a fun and happy young boy with ears of velvet. Butters is sure to make you smile!

Fee: $280. Neutered, microchipped and age appropriate vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd. Suite 902, 520-261-1616

Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday through Friday. Tucson Premium Outlet Mall (across from Old Navy)

Mari Mia

Age: 4 months

Story: Mari Mia is a tabby. She has gorgeous colors and loves to play.

Fee: $150, spayed, microchipped and all vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Ollie

Age: 4 months

Story: Ollie is a Aussie/terrier mix. Who can resist this face? Come meet this adorable little guy today.

Fee: $280, neutered, microchipped and age appropriate vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Beast

Age: 4 months

Story: Gorgeous coloring on this sweet boy!

Fee: $150, spayed, microchipped and all vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Lolly

Age: 7 months

Story: You can resist that silly grin? Sweet & shy, just like her sister Layla who was adopted.

Fee: $200, neutered, microchipped and age appropriate vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Ontario

Age: 3 months

Story: Ontario and her siblings were found alone in a wash. A kind stranger brought them to TALGV for water, food, and basic training. She is a cute Heeler/Lab mix that has learned how to walk on leash and is just waiting for more instructions from her loving new owner. Please call for an appointment to meet Ontario.

Fee: $85; includes spay, shots, and microchip

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, 520-625-3170 or talgv.org.

Hoshi

Age: 2 years

Story: Hoshi likes adult humans, perhaps children and dogs, but no other cats. She likes to play fetch and is quite vocal and active. After a little adjustment time, she will be your sweet companion. Please call to arrange a meeting with this beautiful tuxedo girl.

Fee: $45, includes spay, shots, and microchip

