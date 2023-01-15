Pets for adoption

Adopted: Scooter from The Animal League of Green Valley; Quill and Ringo from Paws Patrol Cats; senior Bear, YaYa and Dolly from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana; and Teddiursa and Elsa from Pima Animal Care Center.

Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare

Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details, visit pima.gov/foster

Aikman

ID No.: A797856

Age: 12 years

Story: Aikman has an easy-going and friendly attitude. Staff say he's easy to handle, leash-up and walk. Volunteers describe this boy as sweet and nice. He has all the wonderful traits that make him so enjoyable to be with — he's charming, playful, social, smart and well-mannered. He certainly doesn't act like a senior — he's energetic and has lots of pep in his step. We also discovered he knows how to sit for treats and is possibly house-trained. Aikman is such a good boy that he gets to spend his time in the lobby at PACC so he can mingle with the public.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Leo

ID No.: A741466

Age: 3 years

Story: Leo has stellar notes. He's housebroken and crate trained, non-destructive in the home, gets along well with other dogs, loves his humans, is loving and playful and will steal your heart with just his eyes. Leo has enough energy to be fun and help burn off those holiday sweets, but happy to be a couch buddy. Leo just wants a lap to lay his head on, a hand to hold, and someone that can appreciate his goofy faces. Leo is in foster care; please email PACC.adoptafoster@pima.gov for more information.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Ajax

ID No.: A783452

Age: 2 years

Story: Ajax is a sweet little snuggle muffin who loves to get pets and cuddles from his people, especially head scritches. He loves to go on walks and is great with the leash. He walks slowly and easily; sometimes he likes to stop and sit down mid-walk to take in the sights and sounds. Ajax loves treats, is potty trained, loves chew toys and can entertain himself for quite a while.

Fee: $0 adoption fee

Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Zues

Age: 11 months

Story: Zues is a shepherd mix, he is a great walker and loves everyone.

Fee: $180, neutered, microchipped and age-appropriate vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., #902, noon-5 p.m. Sunday-Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 520-261-1616

Boots

Age: 3 years

Story: Boots is a gorgeous tuxedo girl with whiskers for days.

Fee: $90, spayed, microchipped and all vaccines. Approved adoption application required.

Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana

Tiger

Age: 15 months

Story: Tiger is very sweet, friendly and playful. He is also very talkative. He is neutered, litter trained and up to date on all required shots.

Fee: $110

Contact: Lifeline Oro Valley Animal Rescue (LOVAR), email admin@saferlifeline.org or online at lovar.org

Tiny Tim

Age: 9 months

Story: Tiny Tim is a sweet and loving young grey and white tuxedo cat. He has the cutest little squeak for a meow. He is neutered, litter trained and up to date on all required shots.

Fee: $135

Contact: Lifeline Oro Valley Animal Rescue (LOVAR)

Scottie

ID No.: 866458

Age: 4 years

Story: Scottie is a handsome young boy who would make a great exercise companion. He would love to go hiking or for daily walks or jogs alongside you.

Fee: Free, Scottie’s adoption fee has been generously sponsored.

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona main campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088, Ext. 173

Biscuit

ID No.: 922420

Age: 14 years

Story: Biscuit is a stunning senior kitty in need of a forever home. She loves being brushed, sitting on laps and laying next to sunny windows.

Fee: Free, Biscuit’s adoption fee has been generously sponsored.

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona main campus

Beeber

ID No.: 630089

Age: 14 years

Story: Beeber is a wise boy and would love a calm and loving home to spend his golden years in. Meet him today and fall in love.

Fee: Free, Beeber’s adoption fee has been generously sponsored.

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona main campus

El Guapo

Age: 2 years

Story: Usually when we talk about “spicy” cats, we are referring to torties; however this gorgeous bicolour boy can be just as spicy as any calico you’ve ever met. Generally, he’s laidback and chill, but he can get a little peppery on occasion. He can also be sweet, snuggly and loves hanging out with people. He likes attention, but when his affection meter is full, he is done, but he does have body language that tells on him. He is FIV+. Come meet him and see if this spicy kitty doesn’t steal your heart.

Fee: $80

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Zeus and Zippy

Age: 7½ years

Story: Zeus and Zippy are bonded and must be adopted together. Zeus is the most handsome cat you will ever meet. These two pose for the camera. They are always side-by-side and like to snuggle together. They both came to Paws Patrol a few years ago. They are our watchful eyes at the office. Both like to stay up above and around you and just out of reach. They may not be lap cats, however, they are the best behaved cats. They may be shy but with enough time and in the right home, they'll show their love and appreciation by rubbing around your legs and posing for photographs. Like other cats, they enjoy playing with toys and will be your best friend when it is time to eat. They get along with other cats and are friendly. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $60 for bonded-pair Zeus and Zippy. Adoption prices: all kittens 12 months or younger are $65 each and all other cats are $30. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, greenvalleypawspatrol.org

Meet: Call for an appointment

Starr

Age: 4 years

Story: Starr is a wonderful house guest — she’s always friendly and affectionate with people, asks to go out, stays calmly in her crate, follows commands and respects house rules. She just wants to be your only pet. Please call for an appointment to meet Starr.

Fee: $85; includes spay, shots and microchip

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., daily; 520-625-3170 or talgv.org

Rella

Age: 12 years

Story: After 11 years, Rella’s human dad could no longer care for her due to his poor health. Since she’s a bit grumpy around other cats, she’d like to find a quiet place to be your only pet. Please call to arrange a meeting with Rella.

Fee: $45, includes vet care support for life, spay, shots and microchip.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley