Adopted: Zin, Fizzle, Fazzle and Mahani from Paws Patrol Cats, Lucian, Smooshy, and Luke from Pima Animal Care Center.
Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details before you arrive visit, pima.gov/foster
Rollo
ID No.: A728723
Age: 3 years
Story: Rollo may spell his name differently, but he’s just about as sweet as an actual chocolaty candy! Rollo’s former person told us that he was housebroken in that home, slept in his own bed, and was so much fun to have around. Rollo is easy to leash up and walks politely on a leash — he goes at a leisurely pace and enjoys sniffing all the smells.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Wesson
ID No.: A748248
Age: 2 years
Story: Wesson has become a quick volunteer favorite with her sweet personality and love of affection. This gal walks great on a leash, rides well in the car, and is super snuggly — loves hugs, kisses and all kinds of cuddles. When meeting other dogs in playgroup, Wesson was appropriate and tolerant with the other dogs, but was mostly interested in getting attention from the handlers.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Scarletto
ID No.: A730635
Age: 7 years
Story: Scarletto is a sweet guy with the softest fur. He loves head scritches and getting his cheeks stroked and enjoys getting brushed. He likes his people and lap time or curling up next to you. His favorite pastime is basking in the sun on his comfy bed. Scarletto is very smart and food motivated so he’s learning sit and up. He gets along with cats and dogs and he would love a home where he has a playful buddy. Please email PACC.AdoptAFoster@pima.gov to schedule a time to meet Scarletto.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Zenobia
ID No.: 135797
Age: 3 years
Story: Zenobia, like her namesake (the third-century queen of the Palmyrene Empire in Syria) is looking to rule over her new empire (your home). She is a sweet, shy girl who would love a family to love her. Photo courtesy of Capturing EveryBuddy Photography.
Fee: $90, spayed, microchipped and all vaccines
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, 6401 Marana Center Blvd #902, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Noon-6 p.m. Sundays, 520-261-1616
Buddy
ID No.: 243447
Age: 9 years
Story: Everyone needs a Buddy. He is a happy, energetic Pug mix senior gentleman that loves to walk and romp like a puppy.
Fee: $100, neutered, microchipped and all vaccines.
Contact: Rescue Me Tucson/Marana
Barb
ID No.: 905417
Age: 5 years
Story: Barb is a special girl with a huge heart. She absolutely adores affection and will cuddle with her people for hours on end. If you have doggy siblings, please bring them in so they can get acquainted with Barb before coming home together.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088 Ext. 173
Blue
ID No.: 908236
Age: 7 years
Story: Blue is a gorgeous Russian Blue cat who has a heart of gold. If you have been hoping for a companion to snuggle with during late night movies or lazy afternoons, you can count on Blue to be there for you.
Fee: $50
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
Scrumptious
Age: 6 years
Story: Scrumptious came to us recently when her humans couldn’t care for her anymore. She gets along with other cats, and loves to snooze in the sunshine. She also like treats, and would love to enjoy afternoon naps with you. Fill out an adoption application at https://bit.ly/2Ws7HCG.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, by appointment only
Tiki
Age: 13 years
Story: Tiki will be a loving companion who just wants to spend her days with an older quiet person. She doesn’t like loud noises and is wary of strangers. A few treats at bedtime would be appreciated.
Fee: $45, includes Vet Care Support for Life, spay, shots, and microchip
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 520-625-3170, www.talgv.org
ZeZe
Age: 1 year
Story: ZeZe was found living outside and was being fed by a very nice person. Paws Patrol trapped ZeZe the next day, and thankfully — ZeZe gave birth to kittens the next day. ZeZe does not have a mean bone in her body, however, it has been hard for her to warm up to her foster mom, especially when feeding five hungry babies. Now that the kittens are growing up, ZeZe will need another nice human who will rub under her chin and scratch behind her ears. All she needs is love and a little time. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org
Meet: by appointment, give us a call