ADOPTED: Chad and Chase were adopted from The Animal League of Green Valley. Midas, Minnie, Mittens and Eli were adopted from the Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
BABSON
ID No.: A641353.
Age: 7 Years.
Story: Babson is a big sweet teddy bear who is easy to handle and minds well. He’s a social guy, loves attention, takes treats gently, loves to sleep on his back with his feet up in the air, and has the cutest underbite.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
GRIER
ID No.: A625233.
Age: 8 years.
Story: Grier is a mellow gal who is gentle and sweet, enjoys going for walks, is playful, housebroken and crate-trained. Grier is always eager to welcome you with grins, kisses, and a tail-wagging happy dance.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
TANSY
ID No.: A632783.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Tansy is sweet, loving, playful, housebroken, and has been known to be a cat’s best friend.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
MAISIE
ID No.: 218008.
Age: 9 years.
Story: Maisie is a mellow and laid-back gal who is great on a leash, has good house manners and enjoys car rides.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
SUNNY D
ID No.: A650098.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Sunny D appreciates a good head scratch, yummy treats and a nice perch so he can catch up on his beauty sleep.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
COFFEE
ID No.: A632900.
Age: 10 years.
Story: Coffee has a few favorites in life — yummy treats, tuna, and playing with a toy wand with feathers. This cutie with a crinkled ear has been known to enjoy a nap or two alongside his feline friends.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS WITH OTHER RESCUE
MOHATU — DLH BUFF TABBY
Age: 6 years.
Story: Mahatu is a beautiful boy, he’s very curious, likes to know what’s going on and can be a little mischievous if he thinks you’re “doing it wrong.” He can be a “snarky” kitty, preferring to do things his way, but can be persuaded with treats. He wants to be your only cat, and so would be best-suited for a home without other pets. He also would be best in a home without small children, as he doesn’t know what to do with kids and isn’t always patient with them.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Closed Sunday and Monday.
PAUL (male) and JONNI (female)
Age: 5 months.
Story: Paul and Jonni are a bonded pair and have to stay together. Paul is the darker tabby. They were born outside and are adjusting to people, homes, etc. Jonni is shy but coming around.
Fee: $50 for the pair, adoption qualifications required. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. (520)207-4024 www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org
Meet: By appointment.
LIZBETH — BOXER LAB MIX
Age: 4 years.
Story: Lizbeth arrived emaciated, injured, and pregnant. Today, after being a great mother to her now-adopted babies, she’s strong, affectionate, friendly and fun.
Fee: $85.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
STASH — SHORTHAIRED GREY AND WHITE TABBY
Age: 2½ years.
Story: Stash has lived with other cats, kids and a bulldog. He is a little shy, but is a super-sweet boy who loves attention, especially belly rubs, and likes to talk.
Fee: $45.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
KILEY — GREYHOUND
Age: 4½ years.
Story: Kiley loves everyone and everything. She gets so excited when she meets someone, she wiggles like crazy. Kiley would love to find that perfect family to hang out with, go for walks and share in all the fun new things and places to go.
Fee: $35
Contact: Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption, (520) 955-7421. sagreyhoundadoption.org, adoption@sagreyhoundadoption
MAISY — BEAGLE MIX
Age: 5 years.
Story: Maisy is a sweet, tiny beagle mix. She’s just 19 pounds and measures 15 inches high. Maisy is past all those crazy puppy antics, but she’s still young enough to love playing and being with her humans. She’s an affectionate, loving little dog and loves nothing more than to curl up in your lap and soak up pats and kisses. She also loves to play with her foster beagle brother. Maisy is a smart girl and learns new things fast. Maisy is a bit timid by nature. She doesn’t like loud noises and storms, but she is not destructive. Maisy loves to explore her yard, and her new home must have a very secure block fence, one at least 5 feet tall, as she’s a springy little girl.
Fee: $150.
Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 520-247-7720, or www.soazbeaglerescue.com
Meet: By appointment.
ROME
ID No.: 863390.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Rome is a sweet boy who loves attention and playing with squeaky toys. He needs a loving family without cats.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: Call to schedule a meet and greet.
WILBUR
ID No.: 864783.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Wilbur is an affectionate boy who hopes his forever home has a cat tree just for him.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road.
Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
NELLIE — GREY AND WHITE
Age: 6 months.
Story: Nellie is a thinker. She can open cabinets and drawers, and loves to get into mischief. She is always near her foster humans and loves to wrestle with the family’s large dog. She loves dogs and gets along well with other cats. Nellie has a sister and brother, who will soon be available for adoption.
Fee: $110 includes spay, appropriate shots and microchip.
Contact: PAWsitively Cats, 289-2747 or Pawsitively cats.org
Meet: Petsmart at Grant and Swan.
IVY — DSH ORANGE TABBY
Age: 2 years.
Story: Ivy was left in a cardboard box with 2 kittens. She can be a bit independent, and she prefers things on her own terms. She would do best as an only cat. Ivy is looking for her special someone to trust and love.
Fee: $99 includes spay, appropriate shots and microchip.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats at 289-2747 or Pawsitivelycats.org
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.
LUCY — STAFFIE MIX:
Age: 1 year, 9 months.
Story: Lucy is super sweet and shy. She was brought to the shelter because her family said they didn’t have the time or ability to train and care for her. She likes to play in the field and may get along with another dog her size. She would do best in a home with no cats or other small animals. Lucy is ready for her forever home.
Contact: Pima Paws For Life, 2555 W. Zinnia Ave., 867-1193
Fee: $125.
CARSON —FLAME POINT
Age: 2 years, 7 months.
Story: Carson is a very affectionate, beautiful cat. He was brought in due to his owner passing away. He loves to play and be scratched behind the ears. He purrs and purrs and will talk to you. Carson would do well in a home where there are no other cats or dogs. He wants to be the center of attention and get all the love.
Contact: Pima Paws For Life, 2555 W. Zinnia Ave., 867-1193
Fee: $99.