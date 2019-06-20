FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S.Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Must be 18 or up to play. Bingo cards cost $1 each. 5:45-6:50 p.m. taco for purchase. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. $10. 762-5652. post109.org.
TACO Team 3rd Annual PRIDE Bowl benefiting SAGA — Lucky Strike Bowl, 4015 E. Speedway. Bowl for a good cause and raffle prizes. 4-6 p.m. June 29. $15 includes two hours of bowling and shoe rental. 327-4926. thetacoteam.org.
Classic Car Show — Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Cars, food and music. 5-9 p.m. June 29. Free. 296-0456. littleanthonysdiner.com.
Bubbles and Boards — AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ Hwy 82, Sonoita. Create and paint a board for the home or a gift and sip on a delicious cocktail. The first one is on us. 1-3 p.m. June 30. $25. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Canned Food Nights at Skate Country — Skate Country, 7980 E. 22nd St. One free admission per two canned food items donated. Skate rentals are an additional $4. 6-8 p.m. July 3. 449-8336. communityfoodbank.org.
25th Anniversary Fireworks Celebration — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Enjoy live entertainment inside the casino. 8:30-9:30 p.m. July 3. Free. 1-855-765-7829. casinodelsol.com.
Independence Day Celebration at Old Tucson — Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road. Free admission for kids ages 11 and under, July 4–7. Kids games with prizes, pie eating contests and special July 4th shows. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 4, 6 and 7; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. July 5. $19.95. 883-0100. oldtucson.com.
KIDS ACTIVITIES
You are the DJ! Music Mixing and Beat Making Workshop — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Experienced DJ's and producers will lead a dynamic introduction workshop using professional equipment including turntables and samplers. Ages 10-19. 2-4 p.m. June 28. Free. 594-5580.
MOCA Tucson Summer Camp Showcase — MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave. Come see the final exhibits created by the Summer Camp 2018 groups. Each week, the summer campers created a collaborative installation exhibit and creating artworks around themes. Stop by to see the exhibits and meet the artists. 5-7 p.m. June 28. Free. 624-5019. moca-tucson.org.
The Milk and Wool Petting Zoo — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Get up close to a sheep or goat. All ages, no registration required. 10-11 a.m. June 29. Free. 594-5275.
No Sew T-shirt Bag — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Upcycle a t-shirt, or bring your own to turn into a tote bag. Ages 11-18. Call to RSVP. 10:30 a.m.-noon. June 29. Free. 594-5275.