Philadelphia 76ers' T.J. McConnell poses for a photograph during media day at the NBA basketball team's practice facility, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Camden. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Location: TD Garden, Boston

Time: 3:30 p.m. MT 

Watch: ABC, ESPN App

UA connection: Sixers point guard T.J. McConnell

How he's done: McConnell is in his fourth year under contract with Philadelphia and his role hasn't changed. He's still one of the first guards off the bench for the Sixers and the Pittsburgh native has averaged 6 points and 3.2 assists per game this season. Recently, McConnell wrote a story for Player's Tribune about the start of Philadelphia's "process" and the journey it took for the Sixers to reach the conversation as one of the best in the Eastern Conference. On Christmas, he'll be tasked with guarding either Kyrie Irving or Terry Rozier. 