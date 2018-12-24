Location: TD Garden, Boston
Time: 3:30 p.m. MT
Watch: ABC, ESPN App
UA connection: Sixers point guard T.J. McConnell
How he's done: McConnell is in his fourth year under contract with Philadelphia and his role hasn't changed. He's still one of the first guards off the bench for the Sixers and the Pittsburgh native has averaged 6 points and 3.2 assists per game this season. Recently, McConnell wrote a story for Player's Tribune about the start of Philadelphia's "process" and the journey it took for the Sixers to reach the conversation as one of the best in the Eastern Conference. On Christmas, he'll be tasked with guarding either Kyrie Irving or Terry Rozier.