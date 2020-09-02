Philip McKinley Budinger was born in Snow Shoe, Penn., on Sept. 21, 1923. He briefly attended Penn State University in 1941. On Aug. 13, 1942, he enlisted in the Naval Aviation Program. He received his Navy Wings of Gold and his ensign's commission on Dec. 1,1943. Commander Budinger's military career spanned 26 years. He served in WWII, the Korean War and the Week-End Warriors Reserve. While in the Pacific Theater, in WWII, he flew many strikes off the aircraft carrier, USS Bennington, ultimately receiving the Silver Star Medal, against the Japanese forces in the Japanese Inland Sea on March 19, 1945. Additionally, he was awarded two Distinguished Flying, and four Air Medals, and many other lesser accolades. After the war, Philip returned to college, finishing his last two years at the University of Arizona. He was graduated in May, 1950, and is fond of saying, "Just in time for the Korean Conflict." Being in the Naval Reserve, he was recalled and served an additional three-plus years as an All-Weather pilot serving three deployments on the USS Midway. Philip's last three years in the Naval Reserve were spent as commanding officer of Patrol Squadron 773, flying out of Naval Air Station Los Alamitos, Calif. In civilian life, he had a very successful career as owner of a financial services business, operating out of his office building at 4874 E. Broadway.
