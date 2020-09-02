Pvt. Philip "Phil" Richardson, longtime Tucson radio broadcasting executive sitting on a rice farmer's docile buffalo while celebrating the surrender of Japan that day. "No 18-year old ever received a better birthday present, for after a nine month "bad camping trip" north of Manila, while with the 6th Army, I was slated to among those chosen to be in the invasion of the Japanese home islands.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
