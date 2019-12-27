History: Good and excellent ratings until July 2018 when the restaurant received a probationary rating followed by three fails and then a pass in September 2018. Received an imminent health hazard rating Nov. 12.
What the inspector saw: Mouse droppings on surfaces of tables and shelving and on equipment where food is prepared; insecticide stored on site; gap at back door bottom allows possible mouse entry; significant pest control problem; mouse droppings in food storage areas; containers of flour and sugar appeared dirty and were stored on floor; hand-wash sink used to clean utensils; no certified food protection certificate.
Follow-up: Passed a follow-up inspection Nov. 18.
Comment: Manager unavailable to comment.