Where: 400 N. Second Ave.
What to expect: The Badgers finished last season with six wins. Maryvale has won six games in three years. Tucson High lost quarterback Jesus Montano to graduation, but running the football will be the Badgers’ bread-and-butter this season behind senior tailback Gary Love. As a junior, Love had 813 rushing yards. One of his best performances came against Maryvale, a game in which he recorded 131 yards and three touchdowns. Expect to see the Badgers win big at home behind Love’s leadership — and legs. Call it 55-7.