About 10 weeks after it was closed by a Canadian bank that bought it in foreclosure in 2015, Oro Valley’s Golf Club at Vistoso appears to have found a savior. The Parks Legacy Project — a Phoenix-based golf redevelopment firm that refurbished Arizona courses such as the Wigwam and the Arizona Biltmore — has agreed to take control of the property. One employee had been retained to water Vistoso’s greens. This was a complicated issue; the many neighborhood associations at Vistoso joined forces and hired an attorney to work with Romspen, the Canadian financial firm that thought climbing water prices and a decline in play doomed Vistoso as a golf facility. This hasn’t been a promising year for golf in Tucson. Ten weeks ago, the fast-acting homeowners association at Arizona National Golf Club reached a five-year agreement to take control of that course from Romspen, which had threatened to close it. The golf industry in Tucson is so fragile that you never know what’s next. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base closed its course in May, and Kino Springs Golf Club near Nogales has also been closed.