Location: 400 N. Second Ave.
What to expect: The records show that Tucson High should be favored in this game. That’s not the case here. Sandra Day O’Connor has a brutal schedule this season and ever since its 60-10 season-opening win over Mesa, the Eagles have lost seven straight, including losses to Chandler Basha, Campbell (Hawaii), Gilbert Perry, Phoenix Pinnacle, Gilbert Perry and Scottsdale Chaparral. The Eagles fell to Chaparral, which is a team that has Division I talent, including Ohio State-bound quarterback Jack Miller and wide receiver Cal commit Tommy Christakos, by just four points. Expect O’Connor to beat Tucson High 40-18.