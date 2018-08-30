Where: 12775 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail
Matchup: No Jamarye Joiner, no problem for Cienega. New starter Luis Morales completed both passes he attempted for 55 yards and a touchdown in last week's romp over Cholla. Cienega’s starting offense played a grand total of 14 plays before the unit was taken out. The Bobcats may have the element of surprise Friday night, in part because there's so little film of their first unit. Sunnyslope is no pushover; the team comes in hungry for a win after falling to Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep 41-27 last week. This game should be one of the better matchups around town. As long Cienega has Mr. Do-it-all in Terrell Hayward, it's one of the teams to beat in town. Call it 49-28 Cienega in the Bobcats' home opener.