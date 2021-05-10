Phoenix's Barrio Queen restaurant chain opening its first Tucson location

One of the most successful Mexican restaurants to come out of Phoenix in decades is poised to open its first Tucson-area location by the end of the year.

Barrio Queen, a Mexican food concept known for its wide variety of street tacos, is set to open its eighth location — its first in Tucson — near the end of 2021 in the newly redeveloped mixed-use center called Two Oracle at the northwest corner of Oracle and Ina roads, 7315 N. Oracle Road.

"We can't wait until we open our doors in Tucson and become a part of the community," said Steve Rosenfield, co-owner of Barrio Queen, in a news release.

The location will feature 5,000 square feet of indoor dining space with an additional 3,000 square feet of covered patio space available for customers to enjoy entrees like Barrio Queen’s award-winning Cochinita Pibil — all while taking in views of the Pusch Ridge Wilderness and Santa Catalinas in the background.