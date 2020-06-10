Arizona Daily Star: Reprints of published photographs

Thank you for your interest in photography in the Arizona Daily Star. The newspaper offers reprints of published photographs for personal use through an independent contractor called MyCapture via an online interface only and shipped to your home or office.
Photos published online or in print
The Arizona Daily Star will only sell photos taken by Arizona Daily Star staff photographers to customers or their relatives who are pictured in the photographs. Digital files are not available for purchase. Submit a request using the link below. All sales will be approved by the Arizona Daily Star. Only photos published in the Arizona Daily Star or on tucson.com are available for purchase (see restrictions below).
CLICK HERE to request a reprint of a published photo.
CLICK HERE to browse an online gallery of scenic and archive photos available for purchase.
Note: Please make certain your computer's browser software is up-to-date and any ad blocking extensions are turned off prior to ordering photos online.
Limitations and restrictions
Photos purchased via the web interface are for personal use only. See below for information about commercial usage.
Photos submitted to the Daily Star (i.e. those not owned by the Daily Star) are not available for purchase. These include photos from the Arizona Historical Society and the University of Arizona.
Unpublished photographs may not be purchased.
Photos from any University of Arizona sporting event may not be purchased.
Photos from certain high school sporting events may not be purchased.
Many breaking news photos may not be purchased.
Photos taken prior to Jan. 1, 1997 may not be available.
There may be other limitations which could change at any time. Ultimately, the Daily Star decides which photos are offered for sale.
Prices for reprints ordered online
Wallet-size (4): $4.95
4x6: $2.00
5x7: $7.95
8x10: $11.95
8x12: $12.95
11x14: $19.95
16x24: $30.95
Cropping
Photos are available in standard sizes, such as 8x10 or 11x14, or as gallery-style, which retains the dimensions of the photo as it originally appeared in the newspaper. For example, a tall vertical photo printed on an 10-inch gallery print will be nearly 10-inches tall, but may be only 5-inches wide with extra white space on either side of the printed image.
Customer service
For any inquiries about photo availability, contact the Daily Star photo department at (520) 573-4155. Once a reprint order has been placed, click the link below for online customer support.
Historic and archive photos
The Daily Star does have some original negatives of Tucson Citizen photos taken between 1950-2000 and Daily Star photos taken between 1972-2000. There is a $50 fee per photo for retrieving negatives from storage and scanning into digital form. We cannot guarantee that we can locate the photos or fill the orders in a timely fashion. Please e-mail rwiley@tucson.com
Photos for commercial and non-profit use
Published photos may be available for use in other publications, with restrictions. Daily Star photos will not be sold to supermarket “tabloids” and cannot be used in connection with any political campaign. Photographs featuring any recognizable people will not be sold for commercial use unless the purchasing party can get signed releases from all recognizable people. Contact the Daily Star photo department at 573-4155 for more information.
Base (starter) rates are as follows:
All non-profit institutions: $75
National media: $250
Commercial (advertising, etc): $250
Broadcast media licensing: $250
All photos are licensed with non-exclusive, one-time domestic publication rights only.
