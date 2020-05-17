Picking up trash during COVID Spring

Being somewhat bored during this COVID Spring, I proposed to my husband Albrecht that early on Sunday mornings we walk around the neighborhood and pick up trash. He was hesitant at first, but then helped me do it for three Sundays in a row. We started off wearing gloves and carrying plastic, disposable trash bags. I also was fortunate to have a hand picker metal tool, given to us by Encompass Health. The first Sunday we targeted the neighborhood elementary school and walked around the locked, fenced perimeter. If we found recyclables, we saved them for the blue bins. It feel terrific exercising -- walking, stooping, picking up trash to clean up the environment and our neighborhood. We picked up about 2 bags each and dumped them off in nearby trash bins. The second Sunday we walked over to our neighborhood post office and cleaned up a large amount of neglected area with some shrubbery and boulders. It was like a scavenger hunt, to locate a piece of plastic or paper debris and feel success. I even found a glass wine cup that had been thrown away. And then the following Sunday we walked along a busier, arterial street and also found a lot of debris, more recyclable cans and plastic bottles. My husband was "lucky" and found a metal wrench in good condition, probably left behind by a worker at the nearby water tower. We encountered a neighbor who was walking and picking up trash, also using a plastic bag. While we are shelter in place in Tucson, we would like to encourage other neighbors anywhere to practice what we did, to exercise in the fresh air and to clean up the ubiquitous plastic trash around our homes and streets.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!