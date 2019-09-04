If you’re a Wildcat fan, you likely own a UA shirt or two.
If you’re a die-hard fan, you might even have a UA tattoo — one fan got the UA logo tattooed on the back of his head a few years ago.
If you love the Wildcats but aren't willing to devote your skin to some ink, there are countless spots around Tucson to pick up UA gear — beyond your nearest Target or Walmart.
The University of Arizona Bookstores carry all the merchandise you could ever need — apparel, accessories, and game day essentials from sunglasses and temporary tattoos to coolers, stadium seats and clear tote bags.
On the Friday before every home game, a “Bear Down” sale takes over every UA Bookstores location, making all Insignia clothing and drinkware 25% off.
The stores also release a new shirt for each game, which debut the Wednesday before the game and are available through game day.
And for even more discounts, pay attention to the big screen during the game. Flash sales are announced for non-apparel items at the UA’s souvenir stands.
And if you’re looking for handmade items that you won’t find anywhere else — drop by local Fourth Avenue favorite Pop Cycle.
The store, 422 N. 4th Ave., may not be packed with endless shelves of Bear Down merchandise, but it does carry a locally-designed UA shirt —that appropriately says “Eat. Sleep. Bear Down.” UA hats with Wilbur, Wilma and "bear down" patches are also in stock, made by local company Monster Booty Threads.
The Wilma hats sell faster than the Wilbur ones.
Jennifer Radler, who owns Monster Booty Threads and co-owns Pop Cycle, creates each patch by hand — a 20-minute-per-hat process of cutting and sewing small felt pieces together. Plus, the felt is made from recycled plastic.
Pop Cycle also sells decorative license plates, which are made by Radler’s brother Levi Koenen. Some of the license plates sport UA sayings, including “los gatos,” “U of A,” and “bear down.”