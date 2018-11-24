When Dave Cosgrove earned a history degree from Arizona in 1993, he thought he’d pursue a career in law enforcement.
“I did some tests,” he remembers, “but I never got picked up. What a blessing.”
He returned to the UA, completed a teaching certificate and Plan B was to teach and coach at Amphitheater High School.
Now, 25 years later, Cosgrove is Pima College’s national championship men’s soccer coach. But it was more than an NJCAA title; it was a season like few others in JC soccer history.
The Aztecs won 26 games, the most ever in the NJCAA. Only Yavapai College had ever won 26 games in a year. Pima won 18 consecutive games; its school record was nine.
Cosgrove, the son of a distinguished UA history professor, did coach at Amphi, but his career plans changed when he accepted a full-time job as director of coaching of the Foothills Football Club, an organization that turned into the Tucson Soccer Academy, which later turned into FC Tucson Youth, a robust soccer operation with more than 2,000 young players.
Along the way, Cosgrove had to overcome the NJCAA’s No. 1 men’s soccer program, Yavapai. And now he has now done so. After finishing No. 2 in the NJCAA in 1999, Cosgrove knew he would someday have to go outside a Tucson-only culture and add a few important non-Arizonans to the roster.
There are 156 teams in NJCAA men’s soccer and almost all of them have a foreign element. Cosgrove added the most important “foreign element” in school history a year ago when Hugo Kametani moved to Tucson and enrolled at PCC with the purpose to take English as Second Language (ESL) courses.
Kametani planned to play at Iowa Western College, but after working out with FC Tucson and PCC players for a few months, Cosgrove was able to persuade him to remain in Tucson.
“Of the 4,200 players in NJCAA Division I men’s soccer, Hugo is No. 1,” said Cosgrove. “He just fell into our laps.”
Kametani, a sophomore who is being heavily recruited by four-year programs, is the best soccer player in PCC history, and that’s not me saying it, it’s Cosgrove saying it. The Aztecs have had so many first-team All-Americans – from Minh Vu and Julian Gaona to Jason Romero and on and on and on – that it tells you just how good Kametani was in 2018.
Kameanti scored an unthinkable 30 goals to lead the NJCAA, including the game-winners in the national semifinals and finals. He didn’t do it alone. Freshman goalkeeper Nils Roth led the nation in goals-against average .45 per game. Tucson High grad sophomore Daniel Suazo, Sahuaro High grad freshman Alec Nguyen and Cholla High grad sophomore Kaskile Zawadi were strong contributors.
On a national scale, Cosgrove now has 308 career victories, which is No. 6 in NJCAA history. And it’s not like he’s coasting toward some finish line. He is also the head coach of FC Tucson, a May-to-July season in which he coached the national developmental team to a 7-3-4 record.
Who’s had a better year in Tucson sports? Nobody.