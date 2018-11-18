It’s unlikely a Tucson baseball clinic has ever had the insight and experience available Jan. 13 at the Southern Arizona Coaching Institute at Pima College’s west campus.
The one-day clinic, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be conducted by former Arizona baseball coach Jerry Stitt.
The panel of coaches includes New York Mets hitting coach Kevin Long, Houston Astros pitching coach Brent Strom, Washington Nationals bench coach Chip Hale, Los Angeles Angels minor-league coordinator Jack Howell, Arizona Diamondbacks Double-A manager Shelley Duncan, Triple-A Reno Aces pitching coach Gil Heredia, UA head coach Jay Johnson and former MLB third baseman George Arias. Can’t beat that group.
Coaches and players of any age are invited to attend. Information: www.soazcoachesinstitute.com.