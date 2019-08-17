Almost 50 years after Pima College opened and hired its first coaching staffs, the Aztecs have finally created funding for full-time coaches in softball and baseball.
Last week, PCC made softball coach Rebekah Quiroz and baseball coach Ken Jacome full-time employees, following two years of progress in which it elevated men’s basketball coach Brian Peabody, men’s soccer coach David Cosgrove and women’s soccer coach Kendra Veliz from part-time pay to full-time salaries. Women’s basketball coach Todd Holthaus was the first to become a FTE; volleyball coach Dan Bithell has further responsibilities as the events, equipment and facilities manager, and has been a full-time employee for several years.
Quiroz, for example, worked full- time at a Tucson YMCA and also raised two children as a single mother while coaching the Aztecs last season.
In retrospect, it is somewhat amazing that those like former softball coach Armando Quiroz, a schoolteacher, found the time to make Pima a perennial NJCAA title contender while working part-time.That was also the route taken by Peabody and Cosgrove, whose teams have become national powers.
Pima’s tennis and golf coaches will remain part-time employees.