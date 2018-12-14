Pima College’s men’s soccer coaching staff, left to right: Alex Rangel, Dave Cosgrove, Gabe Mendoza and Javier Holguin.
Pima College men’s soccer coach David Cosgrove and assistants Javier Holguin, Alex Rangel and Gabe Mendoza have been named the Junior College Division I Coaching Staff of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches Association.
The award was announced Friday, one day after Pima College playoff hero Hugo Kametani was named the United Soccer Coaches Junior College Division I National Player of the Year.
The coaches led the Aztecs to their first NJCAA Division I National Championship last month.
Cosgrove just finished his 21st season. Holguin has been with the Aztecs eight years. Mendoza and Rangel are both former Aztecs players; Rangel just finished his first season as the Aztecs’ goalkeepers coach.
“Alex is qualified as a keepers coach and he made a huge impact,” Cosgrove said. “He had a good playing career with us and for him to come back and experience a national championship is great.”
Mendoza “is a young coach and relates well to the guys,” Cosgrove said. “He’s put a lot into this program as a player and coach. It’s been terrific to watch him step into the role as a good player into a very good coach.”
Cosgrove said Holguin is the longest-tenured assistant coach in his 20 years at Pima. Holguin is in charge of recruiting and handles much of the tactical work during the season.
“Javi has taken a top 20 program to being top 5 and now a national championship program,” Cosgrove said.
Cosgrove also praised Kametani, one day after he won the player of the year award. He scored a program-record 30 goals as a sophomore, none bigger than the game-winning goal in overtime of the NJCAA Division I championship match.
“He was the top JC player in the country,” Cosgrove said. “There was no doubt when you look at his season, the amount of goals he had but more importantly, the responsibility he took in the games (at the national tournament). He didn’t shy away from the big moments and he did it time and time again. He just had the biggest impact and everyone felt confident in him to change the game.” Includes information from a news release.