As if the success of the Pima College men’s basketball team wasn’t enough this year — and the Aztecs’ runner-up finish at the NJCAA championship tournament was pretty darned good — then the program’s men’s soccer championship became the feather in the cap the school coveted.
In setting a program record with 31 wins, shattering the previous mark by seven, the men’s basketball team eclipsed already lofty expectations for head coach Brian Peabody, advancing all the way to the title game before falling to No. 1 seed Triton College, 89-85.
The men’s soccer team, led by head coach Dave Cosgrove, a former Pima player himself, did one better.
The Aztecs won their first national title in program history with a dominant defense led by goalie Nils Roth and a star-studded offense led by 30-goal scorer Hugo Kametani, culminating with a double-overtime victory against No. 3 Barton in Daytona Beach, Florida.
“It’s historic,” Cosgrove said. “We won 18 games in a row, for the first time in school history. And in those 18 games, we trailed for nine minutes.
“We’ve given up less goals this year than any team in history.”