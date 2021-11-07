 Skip to main content
Pima Council on Aging celebrates National Caregiver Month

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Pima Council on Aging (PCOA) and several partners will give thanks for family caregivers with some no-cost events throughout the city.

The virtual and drive-by events coincide with National Family Caregiver Month, which started November 1.

“These celebrations are designed to elevate that woman or man who is essentially not a ‘professional’ in the field, but an individual who is doing all of the incredibly important, compassionate work to help a family member with activities of daily living. So many individuals work tirelessly to help loved ones every day with goals of remaining independent, staying safe and feeling productive at home,” said Adina Wingate, director of marketing and public relations for PCOA.

More than one in five Americans are now family caregivers, according to the AARP.

Wingate emphasized that spouses, partners and children who serve as caregivers are often in high stress situations for long periods of time and the upcoming celebrations — which include a virtual talk and drive-by gift bags — are intended to encourage self-care.

“About 10,000 of us are turning 65 every day, so think about the multiplier that translates to with caregiving and every aspect of life. People have questions about Medicare, Social Security, caregiving and so many other topics that lead to a whole series of conversations with family members and PCOA has the expertise to help with those conversations,” Wingate said.

For general information, call the PCOA Helpline at 520-790-7262.

Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net

If you go

“Self-Care is Not Selfish” Celebration for Family Caregivers Sponsored by Pima Council on Aging, AARP and Mercy Care

What: Social Connections: One of the Strongest Buffers to Caregiver Burnout

When: 10 to 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10

Where: Virtually via Zoom from home or at PCOA Lupu Building, 8467 E. Broadway; or at The Katie Dusenberry Healthy Aging Center, 600 S. Country Club Road.

Cost: Free

This no-cost virtual keynote talk by GJ. Hodson, a social scientist, will be followed by a Question & Answer session. Registration is required through Eventbrite at pcoa.org/selfcareregistration or by calling Donna DeLeon at 520-790-7573, Ext. 1750.

If you go

What: Drive-By Celebrating Family Caregivers—Self-Care Gift Bags & Lunch On Us Gift

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m on Wednesday, Nov. 10

Where: PCOA at 8467 E. Broadway and the Katie| Katie Dusenberry Healthy Aging Center, 600 S. Country Club Road in midtown; and at AARP Tucson, 6700 N. Oracle Road, Suite 331.

This drive-by event provides each family caregiver with a free gift bag filled with information about activities, community partners, arts and crafts, a taste of chocolate, plus lunch gift cards at a choice of three restaurant locations for both caregiver and care recipient. Registration is required online at pcoa.org/selfcareregistration or by calling 520-790-7573, Ext. 1750.

