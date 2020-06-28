Pima Council on Aging to host Zoom event for Latino caregivers

Most people have a greater chance of developing Alzheimer’s disease as they age. For Latinos, some risk factors seem to matter more than for other groups.
Beyond age, certain factors may put some Latinos at increased risk, including cardiovascular disease, a higher prevalence of conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and depression. Latinos also tend to develop symptoms at a younger age than non-Latino whites, according to the National Institute on Aging, where studies identify these risk factors — and use key information to improve Latino’s odds against Alzheimer’s.
The symptoms of dementia can be difficult for any family, but they pose some particular challenges for Latino families, for whom caring for elders is a societal expectation and where multigenerational households are not uncommon.
June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month and the Pima Council on Aging is putting together a Zoom event for Latino caregivers on Monday.
Zury and Adreanna Molina, two family caregiver specialists at the council, will host the screening of a story written in the tradition of a telenovela about a Los Angeles-based Latino family grappling with the onset of Alzheimer’s. The film is presented in English with Spanish subtitles.
“Lost Memories,” an award-winning film written and directed by Jessica Silvetti, follows the Ramirez family in a four-episode miniseries as it confronts the challenges of Alzheimer’s when grandma Gloria starts showing signs of memory loss
Following the screening, there will be a discussion about the warning signs, the process of getting a diagnosis, disease progression, and the challenges that families face before they come together to support each other.
